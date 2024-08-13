Luis Alberto Rodriguez/British Vogue

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the struggle to name her son in a new interview with British Vogue.

When the little guy was born on February 2, 2022, his birth certificate listed his name as Wolf. Kylie and ex Travis Scott, however, eventually changed his name to Aire.

Now, Kylie reveals another name was in the mix: Knight.

She told British Vogue, “My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter [Stormi], still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’ And I’m like: ‘You know what, we are not doing this again.’”

Luis Alberto Rodriguez/British Vogue

Kylie said it was especially hard to decide on a name because she was also battling postpartum depression.

Jenner shared, “I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]. On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’ Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t.”

She went on, “When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

These days, Kylie is feeling better. “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”

Luis Alberto Rodriguez

She also opened up about being a young mother. “The tricky part is figuring out the balance of growing up with your kids. I have to remind my friends who don’t have kids all the time, who are like: ‘Let’s do this in the morning!’, that I have children. Letting go of your selfishness and your freedom at a very young age...”

Kylie continued, “I don’t think we realize how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But, you know, that is also the biggest pro.”

She went on, “I’m 26 and I have a first-grader. I’m going to be 40 with a 20-year-old… And we’re going to be best friends.”

Luis Alberto Rodriguez/British Vogue

While she is open about her kids, Jenner stayed mum on her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.

“Privacy is so important to me in life,” she said, adding of keeping some things out of the spotlight, “It feels so good.”