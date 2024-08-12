NBCUniversal

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Rachel Fuda is having another baby!

Rachel and husband John Fuda are expecting their third child via IVF.

She told People magazine, “We're so excited. "We're ready to be a party of six!"

The couple are the parents of daughters Gianella Jolie, 4, and Giuliana Rose, 2. Rachel also adopted John’s son Jaiden, 17.

Gianella and Giuliana were also conceived with IVF.

She added, “John and I always felt like our family wasn't complete. We actually have a table in my kitchen and when we sit down for dinner, there's one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, 'Oh, it'd be nice to fill that seat.' So we always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we're both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time."

Rachel has expressed her desire for another baby on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In the 13th season, Rachel and John have a conversation about going through IVF again. She said, “The clock is ticking.”

She revealed that they have five viable embryos, saying, “I just feel like, four kids, that's a good number. The time is now. This is like, a year process. I want to do this and be done."

While John was hesitant at first, he finally got on board, as they are starting filming on season 14.

It wasn’t an easy road for the couple. Rachel shared, “There's so many things that have to go right when you're going through IVF, and this time around, there were a lot of roadblocks for us… It took a couple months of us working with my doctor to figure out when this could actually happen for us. And it was really frustrating because it just kept getting delayed."

She emphasized, “I thought, 'This is my last shot. If this doesn't work, we're done.’ Because first of all, it costs a lot of money. But second of all, you're on all these medications that just throw your body off. I was hormonal, breaking out so bad, tired and on edge; my mood was going up, down, up, down. I just felt like, 'I can't do this anymore.' "

Rachel noted that their girls have been asking for a brother or sister “nonstop.”