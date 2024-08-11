Ángel Salazar, Chi Chi in 'Scarface,' Dies at 68

Getty Images

Ángel Salazar, the actor known as Chi Chi in the movie classic "Scarface," has died at 68, TMZ reports.

A friend told the outlet he died in his sleep over the weekend at a friend's home in Brooklyn.

Born March 2, 1956, the Cuban-American actor was also a stand-up comic known for the accented catchphrase, "Sheck it out!"

In "Scarface" (1983), his character saves the title character, played by Al Pacino, and dies in a rain of bullets in the end.

Other films in which he appeared include "Where the Buffalo Roam" (1980), "A Stranger Is Watching" (1982), "The Wild Life" (1984), "Sylvester" (1985), "Punchline" (1988), and "Carlito's Way" (1993), among many others, working until his death.