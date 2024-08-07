Kevin Hart on Michael Jordan Feud: ‘Comedy Is Comedy… All in Fun’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Hart has his wits about him... and it sometimes gets him in trouble!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with Hart at the L.A. premiere of “Borderlands,” the new all-star action-adventure movie based on the best-selling video game.

Kevin dished, “The goal was to make this the best possible project that we could… I think they really did put an all-star group of people together. I can only say, guys, go check it out. The movie does not disappoint. I think you guys will walk away blown away.”

Kevin also spoke about his feud with Michael Jordan, which began after he made a joke at Jordan’s expense years ago.

Previously, DailyMail.com reported Hart dissed Jordan on his comedy tour “Acting My Age,” telling the tale of how the feud started between the comedian and the former athlete.

Kevin explained that he hosted a celebrity event and Michael showed up late. In popular Kevin Hart fashion, he cracked a joke and Jordan was not pleased. Hart stated during his set that Jordan “had an attitude” with him after the event and hasn’t spoken to him since.

Kevin, however, seems unbothered by the feud, telling Seymour, “Comedy is comedy... It's all jokes, it's all in fun."

He added of his tour, "Come out and get a good laugh. It’s a little edgy. It’s a little raw... This one's a little edgier than the rest, so just buckle up."

Aside from touring, Hart has had his plate full with “Borderlands” and being a host for Peacock at the Summer 2024 Olympics with Kenan Thompson!

“The Olympics are great,” he said, “You know, me and Kenan have tapped into a world of chemistry. I don't think I have to talk about it, I think it's easy for the world to see.”

He also showed love for Snoop Dogg, who has been all over at the Olympics. "Shoutout to Snoop," he said. "Snoop is great. I think he's been great, and I think when you just look at what we're all doing, we're just giving the world a different eye sight as to what commentary can be with humor."