Getty Images

Brandon Sklenar looked handsome in a green suit for the NYC premiere of “It Ends with Us" on Tuesday.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Brandon, who was recently grilled by co-star Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, Ryan’s mom Tammy, and Hugh Jackman in a hilarious social media video.

Brandon admitted that he was “like a little kid” meeting Hugh, adding, “I didn’t know he was going to be there until, like, a couple hours before.”

Sklenar gushed of Jackman, “He’s one of the reasons I’m an actor. The man’s incredible.”

One of Hugh’s most famous roles is playing Wolverine. Would Brandon ever play the iconic character?

He answered, “He’ll probably play that role till he’s an old man, but yeah, if that came about, for sure. I mean those would be big shoes to fill, but I’d love to take a swing at that.”

Sklenar would also be game to take on the "It Ends with Us" sequel "It Starts with Us." He said, "I would love to do it. That book is incredible, and to see that side of Atlas would be something I'd love to explore."

Brandon raved about Blake and Ryan, saying, “I don’t think I could literally have anyone better in my corner, and they continue to blow me away with how, just, real they are and how kind they are. I mean, to be in the spotlight the way they are and to still… If you know them, they value their family so much, and I think you could feel it in them as people and as performers. It's just such a testament to how you can be and how you should strive to be.”

Sklenar also teased what’s in store for Season 2 of “1923.” He said, “I’m filming right now in Austin. It’s going to be exceptional for sure. The tone is a little different.”

He added, "I feel so confident that people are gonna love the way the story wraps up and the arc of that character is just incredible, and the finale is one of the best things I’ve ever read in my life. So, it’s going to be special for sure."