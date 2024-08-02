Getty

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan, 32, is a mom again!

Morgan welcomed her first child with boyfriend James Karnik.

On Thursday, Morgan posted a TikTok video of James carrying their newborn daughter in an infant car seat out of the hospital.

With Mary J. Blige’s song “Family Affair” playing, she wrote on the video, “The famous hot dad walk while leaving the hospital didn’t disappoint.”

Vanessa could be heard telling James, “This is 100% your look, Connie Baby.”

Looks like Vanessa could be ready for more kids with James. She captioned the video, “Fine, knock me up again.”

Just a month ago, Morgan announced that she was pregnant.

She wrote on Instagram, “So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month. 🤰🏽#2 🫶🏽 Suprise! Thank you GOD.”

Vanessa was referencing her first child, son River, 3, with ex-husband Michael Kopech.