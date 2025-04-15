Gene Hackman & Wife Betsy Finally Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Getty Images

Two months after they were found dead, Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been laid to rest.

People magazine reports that Gene and Betsy were remembered at a private memorial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which was attended by close friends and family, including his kids Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie.

The memorial came just over two weeks after Gene and Betsy’s bodies were claimed.

In late March, the New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator website removed their names from a list of “unclaimed decedents,” which were described as “people who have been identified, where Next-of-Kin has not been located."

It is unclear who claimed the bodies, but a rep for the medical examiner’s office noted that “in many cases, OMI is in contact with legal next of kin, and plans are underway to transport the body to a funeral home or place of burial."

It is believed that Betsy died days before Gene, from hantavirus. Gene died from heart disease, with advanced Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor.

In an environment assessment report obtained by TMZ, the New Mexico Department of Public Health discovered dead rodents, droppings, and nests across the property.

Gene and Betsy’s home was described as a “breeding ground for infestation.”

According to the papers, feces was located in two small homes, three sheds, three garages, and two cars on the property.

Three of the detached garages showed signs of rodent activity, but the main home had no infestation.