Backgrid

Days after revealing his ALS diagnosis, “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Eric Dane has been spotted for the first time in public.

Over the weekend, Dane was spotted looking leaner than usual while visiting a friend in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Eric wore a cream cardigan, white tee, and khaki pants.

Dane isn’t letting his diagnosis stop him from acting.

He recently told People magazine, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of 'Euphoria' next week.”

ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is an incurable degenerative disease that progressively paralyzes a patient's muscles.

Most patients usually live two to five years following diagnosis, according to the ALS Association, but some — including the late Stephen Hawking — have been known to live for many years, even decades.

Dane added, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

In March, Eric and his wife Rebecca Gayheart called off their divorce.

Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, but they never came to an agreement on a settlement. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and asked for spousal support.