Getty Images

Kate Middleton is finding perspective in nature.

In a new video released by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton opened up about finding “a sense of peace and reconnection” after her cancer battle.

She said, “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection, I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship, perhaps, with nature, but it is so, therefore, meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

Middleton emphasized, “I think it’s really important for young people to have access to nature because it’s a space where they can push themselves, they can challenge themselves, they learn leadership skills, spend time making friends and those lifelong really great memories that we all hold onto. And I think if we can do that, we’ll build up a generation who is passionate about our natural spaces and passionate about protecting them as well."

In the video, Kate is seen chatting with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields while visiting Lake District in the U.K. After discussing the importance of nature, the two are joined by a group of young Scouts.

She noted, “What's so fantastic about Scouts is it's the same foundations that have always been there, and despite how different the modern-day world is now, actually, it still resonates with so many young people and it's making such a massive difference to them."

Earlier this year, Middleton confirmed that she’s in remission from cancer.

After paying a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital, she wrote on X, “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

Kate continued, "We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.