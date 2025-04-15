Getty Images

Victoria Goodwin, the wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, is taking a plea deal.

In a plea agreement obtained by TMZ, Victoria informed the judge that she is going to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution will drop the solicitation to commit murder charge.

The prosecutors have also agreed not to give a recommendation on Goodwin’s sentencing.

Goodwin is set to enter her plea on April 22 at an arraignment hearing.

Goodwin was arrested last month for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill Aaron.

After news broke of the alleged murder-for-hire plot, Aaron filed for divorce. The couple wed in 2020 but had their ceremony in 2022.

Goodwin also broke his silence on Instagram. He shared an image of a smiling, hands-out emoji and wrote, “Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time. It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”