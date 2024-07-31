Neve Campbell on Her ‘Scream 7’ Return: ‘The Concept Is Great’ (Exclusive)

She danced her way into our hearts with “Party of Five” and, of course, in “Scream,” and now Neve Campbell is bringing the world of dance to the big screen!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Neve about producing the new dance documentary “Swan Song” and prepping to film the highly anticipated “Scream 7.”

Neve couldn’t say much about “Scream 7,” but dished, “The concept is great and we will be following Sidney Prescott, which is exciting, and we will have some of the oldies as well.”

Campbell revealed that she’ll be “getting the script in the next couple of days.”

Neve said she was “super excited” that Kevin Williamson is the director. She said, “I know he’s very excited because he’s always wanted the opportunity to direct one.”

Nearly 30 years ago, Neve was in the original “Scream,” and admitted that it was “crazy” to still be part of the franchise. She explained, ‘You never expect when you make a movie that it’ll have a life like this… You can only name a certain amount of franchises, you know? It’s rare for that to happen, so I’m grateful.”

As for her attraction to “Swan Song,” Campbell was a ballerina as a kid, but couldn’t become a professional dancer due to injuries.

She noted, “Luckily, I found acting… I found another way of storytelling without hurting my body.”

Neve is going back to dance with “Swan Song,” which takes viewers behind the scenes of a high-stakes, high-drama production of “Swan Lake” that was directed in 2021 by ballet icon Karen Kain, who had announced her retirement.

She commented, “Dancers are incredible athletes and artists, and what they endure to create their passion, their art is pretty phenomenal.”