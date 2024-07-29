Kevin Hart Roasts The Rock While Talking 'Borderlands' Training (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Hart is jacked and ready to play a rough and tough mercenary in his new sci-fi action flick "Borderlands."

“Extra” spoke with Kevin and his co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Édgar Ramírez and Florian Munteanu and director Eli Roth about the movie at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

Hart muscled his way through the training with help from his frenemy Dwayne Johnson.

Hart joked, “[I] didn't have that chump help me at all. That low-grade, low-level action guy. I needed the real deal. The real stuff.”

Instead, Kevin turned to some Navy SEALs for the heavy lifting.

Kevin shared, “Did a lot of test-battle stuff. Put me in the field. No real concept of what was gonna happen. Just a boom and there I was.”

“Borderlands,” based on the billion-dollar global smash video game series, centers on Cate Blanchett as an infamous outlaw and a team of misfit heroes, including Kevin and Jamie, who must protect a powerful girl played by Ariana Greenblatt.

Jamie isn’t just celebrating the movie, she’s also basking in the glow of her Emmy nomination for playing Jeremy Allen White’s mom on “The Bear.”

It’s her first Emmy nomination in 26 years!

She commented, “I can't even.. you'll make me cry right here right now. I'm just having an extraordinary experience.”

Eli and Édgar, who plays the film’s villain, noted that Jamie was also like a mom on set!

Édgar said, “She was the mother and the one putting everyone together, making everyone feel welcome.”

Eli added, “It was an insane fun, functional, dysfunctional family. It's kind of like being a camp counselor in an insane asylum but you're also one of the patients.”

In the movie, Florian plays a bodyguard and loved filming those action scenes!