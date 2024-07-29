Antony Starr on 'The Boys' Finale & Homelander's Fate: ‘Nothing Is Forever’ (Exclusive)

Amazon

“Extra” caught up with “The Boys” star Antony Starr at San Diego Comic-Con 2024!

Starr dished on the season finale of the show, which saw the demise of his character Homelander.

He said, “It’s been a surreal experience, but I’m a firm believer in not apologizing for the art… We made this two years ago, so we had a ball making it and it’s been received really well. We make it for the fans, not the haters.”

While he’ll miss being part of the show, he emphasized, “Nothing is forever.”

As for playing Homelander, Star compared it to “a jacket that I take off.” He added, “I’ve never had a problem with that. That actually allows me to access different parts of the character that I wouldn’t get if it was too subjective… If you have some objectivity, it allows you to go deeper with the character.”

Starr called it “amazing” to see all the fans of the show at Hall H, noting, “We came here originally before anyone had seen the show and it was a bit of a mystery… Hall H is a big deal.”