Christmas in July! Staci Griesbach’s Holiday Single Featured in Hallmark’s ‘A Very Merry Christmas’

It’s Christmas in July all month on the Hallmark Channel, and along with its special holiday-themed programming, you can swing with yuletide spirit to the music featured as well!

Renowned singer Staci Griesbach’s Christmas song “You and Me at Christmastime,” the lead single off her 2024 “Christmastime” album, is featured in Hallmark’s “A Very Merry Christmas,” streaming now!

Griesbach, who also wrote the song, shared, “I couldn’t be more thrilled than to have the song featured in Hallmark’s Christmas in July series. When I wrote the song, I envisioned it finding a home in a holiday feature film, so this is really exciting.”

“A Very Merry Christmas,” also re-airing on July 27 and July 30, is about a skier and a brewmaster who find an unlikely teammate to help them create a seasonal microbrew and save their family’s business.

Staci also teased she has more holiday music coming, “I’ve already written some new material this year and have a few goodies in my holiday bag that I’m eager to share with folks this holiday season as well. Santa comes back every year, whether you’re naughty or nice, so it’s a fun season to write around. Plus, it just happens to be my favorite time of the year.”