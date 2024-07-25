Getty Images

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino are officially married!

The L.A. Times reports the couple tied the knot in “the back of a white convertible” at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas.

They shared in a statement, “Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us ... we happened!”

People magazine adds that the nuptials took place on July 23, and that John and Dee Dee have plans for a bigger wedding at the Hollywood Museum on August 1.

Their story is one of love after loss. John’s wife Alicia Allain Schneider, 53, passed away in February 2023 following a battle with breast cancer. Dee Dee’s husband Paul Sorvino, 83, died in July 2022.

In May, Schneider opened up about his relationship with Dee Dee on the “Grace Begins” podcast.

He shared, "God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything.”

Gesturing to Dee Dee he continued, "Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy dame over there.”

Schneider went on to say, “Truly, that was a miracle.”