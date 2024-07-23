Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively welcomed their fourth child in 2023, and now the “Deadpool” star is finally revealing the baby’s name!

Reynolds gave a shout-out to his family at the NYC premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” including his youngest, Olin.

While onstage, Ryan said, "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life."

He continued, "I love that my entire family is here."

Reynolds has joked about the little one’s name in the past. After Taylor Swift famously included his three older daughters’ names on her “Folklore” album, the “Today” show once asked if the baby’s name was on her latest record “The Tortured Poets Department.”

He teased, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is… and I will say this, we're still waiting."

Meanwhile, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Ryan and his co-star Hugh Jackman at the NYC premiere, where Reynolds chatted about his daughter James, 9, seeing a rough cut of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

He said, “She saw the roughest cut, too. So many effects haven’t been done and all that stuff, but she just had the best time, and they all have... they’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughie over here, so that worked out pretty well. He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out."

Hugh quipped, “She thinks I have healing powers, I think.”

Rumors have swirled that Ryan’s wife Blake Lively appears in the movie as Lady Deadpool, but he kept the secret on the carpet!

He answered, “You will get every single answer about this movie that you ever want tonight.”

Mona also spoke with Blake, who has already seen the movie many times and said she loves it more each time, gushing that she feels “so loved" by all the special little nods from hubby Ryan.

Lively, who walked the carpet with Gigi Hadid, shared, “It’s so special. There's so many things in there where I just like, yeah, feel so seen and so loved, and I think that so many people do. He’s able to really, like, not just make it a movie about men, by men, for men, at all. It’s really beautiful.”

The movie has a reference to “Gossip Girl,” which starred Blake. She said, “It’s great. It's great. It's crazy."