Josh Hartnett Details Seeing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with Daughters! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Josh Hartnett is dishing on the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Trap.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Josh, whose film character is a serial killer who joins his daughter at a concert for a pop star — an event he realizes is a trap set by police to catch him.

In real life, Hartnett took his daughters to see Taylor Swift in London, which he admitted was “bizarre” after doing this movie.

“My girls are now, like, old enough to go to, sort of old enough to go to these things,” Josh said. “I wanted to give them exactly what they wanted, the whole experience, and we did and they had such a wonderful time.”

Josh noted that the “fervor” of the Swifties was similar to what Night captured in their movie.

He added, “I did the movie before I went to one of those concerts. I didn’t really know and it felt to me on the day like these [people] have lost their absolute minds. Like, all the kids were so obsessed and they’ve been given Lady Raven’s music beforehand and they became genuine fans and they were all singing along and going crazy… It was exactly what I experienced at the Taylor Swift concert, basically.”

Harnett joked that his character Cooper helped him prep for a Taylor Swift concert.

For his role, Josh had to research sociopathy and the darkness of serial killers, reading tons of books. He commented, “There are plenty of books on these people that exist now and why they did what they did, and the thing that struck me kind of right off the bat is that the person who was writing each of these books, honestly, was charmed by them.”

Josh opened up about coming back to Hollywood after some time away.

He said, “I was always looking for kind of the most unique story and the most unique character with the most interesting director that I could find and I’ve got a little bit of sort of contrary streak in me… All throughout my career, I’ve been trying to focus on kind of expanding my sort of reach as an actor, being able to play different types of roles.”

As for the narrative that he left Hollywood and is now back, Josh “sort of” agrees with that assessment.

He commented, “I wasn’t doing Hollywood films, but it wasn’t like, one day, you know, like I picked up my bags and in a huff turned away and walked out of L.A., never to return. It was more just, like, my interest was different from what people wanted from me within the system, and that happens sometimes, and now our interests are more aligned.”

Harnett also dished on his family life in the countryside in the U.K. He shared, “Everything’s different in a way. Even, you know, the nouns are different.”

His kids even have British accents! He added, “The kids loved being, you know, there.”