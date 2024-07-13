Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Shock Dismissal of 'Rust' Case

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin took to Instagram Saturday for his first words following the shock dismissal of his "Rust" case.

"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now," he wrote beside the same image that appears atop this post. "To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

His comment immediately garnered hearts from Anthony Hopkins, Don Lemon and Craig Kilborn.

Baldwin's family also celebrated the unexpected ending, with brother Stephen writing, "Dismissed with Extreme Prejudice - nothing can stop what has been set into motion - Hallelujah," Stephen, 58, wrote in his caption. "👻 God is good 🙌🏽 love you bro 🎬 that’s a [wrap] !!!"

His daughter Ireland Baldwin simply shared a throwback image of herself with her dad, captioning it with a heart emoji.

Brother Daniel Baldwin, who had been about to leave for New Mexico to support Alec, posted an Instagram video stating his thanks to all of the family's supporters.

Brother William Baldwin shared several news reports of the dismissal.

Just one day before, Alec Baldwin had been in tears in a New Mexico courtroom as Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed all charges against him related to the “Rust” shooting case.

Baldwin’s legal team had argued to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the prosecution withheld key evidence, and the judge agreed.

According to The Associated Press, the defense claimed the state hid ammunition evidence from them that may have been related to the shooting. The prosecution said the ammunition was not connected to the case and was not hidden, but the defense said they should have had the ability to determine its importance.

Since the judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charge with prejudice, it cannot be brought again.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said. “If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching.”

Alec was seen hugging his legal team and wife Hilaria, who was also overcome with emotion after the judge's ruling.

Baldwin’s trial began this week as he faced a felony involuntary manslaughter charge in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

After the ruling, Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins released a statement through his lawyer, saying, "We respect the court’s decision. We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins."