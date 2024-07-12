Theater Veteran Laurence Luckinbill Details Tough Journey in the Biz

Laurence Luckinbill has just released a new autobiography about his life onstage and screen called “Affective Memories: How Chance and the Theater Saved My Life.”

The autobiography follows Luckinbill’s theater trajectory from “A Man for All Seasons” through “The Boys in the Band” and “The Shadow Box” to his four one-man shows (“Teddy Tonight!”; “Lyndon”; “Clarence Darrow Tonight!”; “Hemingway”).

Along with his career success, the book also sheds light on his struggles and failures, which never stopped him from pursuing his dreams.