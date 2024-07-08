Cory Hardrict & Sylvester Powell on Wrapping ‘All-American: Homecoming’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Season 3 of “All-American: Homecoming” premieres tonight!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Cory Hardrict and Sylvester Powell, who aren’t ready to say goodbye to the CW show.

Cory shared, “We did three amazing seasons. That’s going to last a lifetime, you know what I’m saying? So we built a legacy amongst television… We got a lot of good things out there to the culture and to the world.”

When Melvin praised the show for being topical and bringing awareness to issues that affect Black people, Sylvester commented, “I love the response that we get from different fans… and they tell us, ‘Hey, I’ve experienced something that you guys talked about on the show and love some advice that I’ve gotten from watching the show.’”

Cory will leave the show with “many great memories,” but he was happy to have his character demonstrate the importance of mental health this season. He explained, “It’s very important to show, you know, what, you know, men go through, especially Black men.