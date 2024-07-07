Margot Robbie Is Pregnant with Her First Child (Report)

Getty Images

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie is pregnant!

People magazine reports the actress and her filmmaker husband Tom Ackerley, both 34, are expecting their first child. No due date is known, and the couple has not confirmed the big news.

The two met in 2013 making "Suite Française," a WWII drama. He was the film's assistant director.

The couple became producing partners at the company LuckyChap, which went on to produce several projects starring Robbie — "I, Tonya," "Birds of Prey," and "Barbie" among them.

They wed in December 2016 in Australia, never having publicly confirmed they were engaged.

Just last money, Ackerley was interviewed by The Sunday Times, telling them he spends 24/7 with Robbie.