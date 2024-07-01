Brooklyn Beckham on Shooting Video of Rare Spice Girls Reunion

Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham is dishing on catching a rare Spice Girls performance on camera back in April.

The reunion took place at his mom Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party and featured Posh Spice alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Turner, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm.

Brooklyn was playing “Rent Free” with Bilt Rewards founder Ankur Jain, when he opened up about his mom's milestone birthday.

“I was in London at this bar and the Spice Girls came along and they started performing and I got my phone out and starting videoing. I was like, ‘This is so cool. I haven’t seen them perform in so long.’ It was good fun.”

Back in April, Victoria posted about the celebration, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

David Beckham was also on hand for the festivities as well as guests like Marc Anthony and Eva Longoria.

