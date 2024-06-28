‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Star Lizzy Musi Dead at 33

“Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” star Lizzy Musi has died at the age of 33 after losing her battle with breast cancer.

On Thursday, Lizzy’s father Pat Musi confirmed the sad news on Facebook.

He wrote, “Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight . Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle , At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. we will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

The news came over a year after Lizzy revealed her diagnosis.

In April of 2023, she wrote on Instagram, “Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver.”

Lizzy documented her life with cancer, even posting a pic of her shaved head.

She wrote, “Never thought in a million years I would post a picture like this. I want to share every raw moment with you guys through my journey. 2 nights ago I had to shave my head due to extreme hair loss.”

In February, Musi admitted she was still trying to “figure out this cancer life.”

