Phoebe Gates, 21, and Arthur Donald, 25, are dating!

Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates, confirmed her relationship with Donald, grandson of Paul McCartney, while graduating from Stanford University.

Phoebe documented her graduation for Nylon with a diary as she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology.

She captioned a cute photo of Arthur giving her a piggyback ride, “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony.” In another pic, they pose at a graduation party and she wrote, “With Arthur, he cleans up nicely.”

Phoebe graduated after just three years because she wanted to walk the same year her mother gave Stanford’s commencement speech!

“I knew I had to make it happen if I could, because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year’s commencement speech as a graduate,” she told Nylon. “I can’t think of a better ending!”

She included a photo of her mom at the podium in the essay, calling it a “dream come true.” She also shared a pic from her graduation party with her billionaire father, writing, “Dad swung by.”

Both her parents spoke at the party. She called Melinda an “inspiration” and revealed, “Dad delivered some laughs,” adding, “So grateful to have my parents by my side on this day.”

As for Phoebe and Arthur, they first sparked romance rumors when she shared a photo of them in Paris in October 2023.

They later attended the “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” premiere together in January, but when Bustle asked about Arthur for a feature in March 2024, she declined to comment.

Gates is currently working on a new fashion project called Phia, which her team plans to roll out this year.