‘The Bodyguard’ Actor Bill Cobbs Dead at 90

“The Bodyguard” actor Bill Cobbs has died at the age of 90.

Cobbs’ publicist Chuck I. Jones confirmed his death to TMZ.

Cobbs passed away at his home in Riverside, California, on Tuesday night.

The cause of death is unknown.

Cobbs celebrated his birthday just over a week ago on June 16.

Following his death, Bill’s relative Thomas Cobbs took to Facebook to share that the family had been on hand to celebrate his milestone birthday.

Thomas wrote, “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

Cobbs had been an actor for 50 years.

Aside from playing one of Whitney Houston’s staff members in “The Bodyguard,” he also earned roles in movies like “Air Bud,” “Night at the Museum,” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Some popular shows that Cobbs appeared on include “Texas Ranger,” “The Sopranos,” and “I’ll Fly Away.”