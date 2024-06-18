Getty Images

Howie Mandel’s wife Terry Mandel suffered a terrible fall in Las Vegas that left her with major facial injuries.

The “America’s Got Talent” host shared the story on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” “We partied… too much and she was tipsy. I did not know that and in the middle of the night she got up… She headed into the wall.”

He said she “hit the wainscotting,” adding, “She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek.”

At one point, he said, “You could actually see her skull. It opened up. I freaked, I freaked.”

Howie recalled of finding her, “She was on the floor… face down… blood is pooling… I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There is blood. I went and grabbed all the towels and all the towels are covered in blood and she’s going, ‘Get me ice.’”

He tried to use cold soda cans from the minibar in place of ice, but she threw those across the room.

Mandel called the front desk and asked them to call 911, but they sent security up instead, where the guards found them with blood everywhere and soda cans strewn about.

Eventually, Howie took Terry to the hospital. He showed photos taken there of her battered and bruised face.

The comedian joked, “People said, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘Vegas.’”