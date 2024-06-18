Getty Images

Model Georgia May Jagger, 32, is going to be a mom!

On Tuesday, Jagger announced that she is expecting her first child with skateboarder Cambryan Sedlick, 24.

Along with posting a series of photos of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans.”

In one of the photos, Georgia and Cambryan are kissing!

The two have been romantically linked since 2021.

Georgia is the daughter of Mike Jagger and Jerry Hall.

Last year, Georgia opened up about her desire to have a private life, telling Harper’s Bazaar U.K., “I have always just wanted to keep my life as normal as possible, I still have a lot of the same friends from when I was a kid, and I always try to make sure I have a lot of personal time which is nothing to do with this world. I think that really helps to keep my life balanced.”