‘90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Is Furious Over Gino’s Pageant Feedback (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

Gino is worried about Jasmine’s chances of winning her pageant after seeing the rehearsal.

He explains, “I’m worried about Jasmine because the rehearsal is off to a rough start and not a good look for Jasmine, as far as in the coach’s eyes… So, Jasmine needs to step it up a few notches if she wants to win this thing.”

Cut to Gino telling her that he recorded other women for notes on their walks and posture. Jasmine is furious!

“Excuse me? You were recording other girls? That’s bullsh*t,” she tells him.

In a confessional, she says he’s giving her “pervert vibes.”