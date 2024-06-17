Summer Fun in Las Vegas: Pool Parties, Concerts, Sports & More

Kick off the summer with a trip to Las Vegas!

There is no better place to hang poolside, hear live music, catch a game and more.

Looking for a pool party? Check out Wynn’s Encore Beach Club featuring performances by the Chainsmokers and Marshmello, or head to TAO Beach Club at the Venetian, an Asian inspired tropical oasis.

After taking a dip, head to a show. Grab tickets to see Adele, Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, the Killers, Morgan Wallen or another A-list residency.

Soccer fans won’t want to miss the Copa América match coming to Allegiant Stadium or the 2024 NHL draft happening at the Sphere.

If you’re looking for golf, head to Tiger Woods’ new putting playground Pop Stroke at Town Square Las Vegas or hit the links at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas.

More fun can be found in the charming town of Boulder City where you can explore the El Dorado Canyon Mines or take a Hoover Dam rafting tour down the Colorado River.