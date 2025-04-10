Step Up Your Fashion Game With This Sustainable Clutch!

You can never have too many handbags – and this one is no exception!

Pixie Mood’s Bean Clutch has a detachable and adjustable crossbody strap, so you have multiple carrying options! Wear it as a clutch, a shoulder bag, or a crossbody for three looks in one! It’s made with 100% PETA-approved vegan leather and lined with material made from recycled plastic bottles, making it sustainable AND stylish!

Step up your handbag game with the Pixie Mood Bean Clutch!

Shop now and enjoy an exclusive 10% off—use code EXTRA10 at checkout!