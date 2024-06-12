Lakers Icon Jerry West Dead at 86

Getty Images

Lakers legend Jerry West has died at the age of 86.

The L.A. Clippers announced his passing on Wednesday morning.

They wrote on X, “Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side.”

In his own statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, “Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments.”

Jerry was a 14-time All-Star who wore the purple-and-gold uniform for his entire career.

After he retired from playing, he became a coach for the Lakers for three years, transitioning to a role as the team’s scout. He was responsible for drafting Lakers superstar Magic Johnson in the ‘80s.

West become the Lakers’ GM in 1982, helping the team win four championships with Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy on the roster.

West also played a significant role in the 2000s Lakers dynasty with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

In 1996, West made the bold decision to trade for Bryant at the NBA Draft and persuaded O’Neal to leave the Orlando Magic for the Lakers.

Kobe and Shaquille went on to win three NBA championships together.

In 2020, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jerry, who reacted to the Lakers winning their 17th championship ring with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the team.

He said, “The people who have been Laker fans for years, to see a team like this accomplish what they accomplished in an unbelievably difficult environment… Congratulations to the Lakers on an incredible job.”