Jon Cryer Jokes Andrew McCarthy Was a 'D*ck' During '80s 'Pretty in Pink' Shoot

Were you Team Duckie or Team Blane?

Those are still fighting words to fans of the 1986 film "Pretty in Pink," and the great debate was continued in a tongue-in-cheek way during a hilarious Q&A following Friday's TriBeCa Film Festival premiere of the documentary "Brats."

The film, directed by Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy, explores all the negative baggage the term "Brat Pack" loaded onto the shoulders of the young actors it was invented to describe, mainly Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and McCarthy.

Cryer, who vehemently denies he was ever a true part of the Brat Pack in the film, appeared onstage with McCarthy, Moore, Sheedy and others after the screening, taking the opportunity to playfully settle a score with his "Pretty in Pink" co-star.

"When we had done 'Pretty in Pink' together, we did not get along," he deadpanned. "Mostly because he was a d*ck."

After a roar of laughter from the Gen X-heavy crowd, he continued, "But he was going through a lot of stuff at that time that I did not know about, as was I. So when his name came up on my phone... He does not block his name on his phone — it comes right up. And you're just like, 'Oh. That guy.'"

Cryer explained they'd previously buried the hatchet when they randomly ran into each other in the green room at "The View."

"I apologized," a grinning McCarthy replied, clearly playing along.

"A little," Cryer went on, twisting the knife. "But it was lovely, because within a moment it was just so clear that we were teenagers and that does not define who we are now."

When it was her turn to speak, Moore offered, "Well, I didn't think he was a d*ck..." to which Cryer muttered, "He wasn't a d*ck to you."

Getting in on the joke, Moore conceded, "He was aloof... He was."

"Brats," which was inspired by McCarthy's memoir "Brat: An '80s Story," includes interviews by McCarthy with Moore, Cryer, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, pop culture experts and — in a riveting exchange — with writer David Blum, the man who not so innocently coined the term "Brat Pack," which had consequences that are reverberating 39 years after his New York magazine cover story appeared.

