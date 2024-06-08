'High School Musical'-Themed LGBTQ+ Pride Video by Sub-Radio Goes Viral

Instagram

Indie-pop band Sub-Radio is going viral with a coming-out song just in time for Pride... and it's powered by "High School Musical"!

The band, whose lead singer Adam Bradley came out as bisexual, took to Instagram to release "You Awakened Me," a take-off on the iconic duet "Breaking Free" from the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie.

Getty Images

In the video, the band appears dressed in "HSM" Wildcats shirts, with Bradley singing about how watching the movie as an "extremely straight" teen back in the day made him realize, "I might be bi."

"Corbin / Ryan / That's not to mention / How gorgeous Zac Efron can be / Without trying," he sings. "You awakened me!"

The video has racked up about 4 million views on Instagram, and garnered over 200,000 likes.

Of the film's original "hot girls / hot guys," two have already embraced the tongue-in-cheek tune!

Corbin Bleu, who was Chad in "HSM" and its sequels, commented, “The production The creativity The message Y’all killed this!" He peppered his comment with applause and Pride emojis.

Monique Coleman, who was Taylor in the series, wrote, “The way this just tickled my soul Happy Pride!” while sharing the video. On Sub-Radio’s post, she commented “This is EPIC!!!!” with plenty of Pride emojis.

Sub-Radio is a D.C.-based band of childhood friends. They've built a massive following with virtual tours, and are currently in the studio with producer Neal Avron, working on a new album.

Released on Disney Channel January 20, 2006, "High School Musical" starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel. The romance-driven musical was the network's no. 1 production, spawning sequels that included a feature film, spin-offs, hit singles, a merchandising craze, and more hoopla.