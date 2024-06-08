Diana's Brother Charles Spencer & Wife Karen Divorcing: 'Immensely Sad'

Getty Images

Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, and his wife of 13 years Karen are divorcing.

People magazine reports that the couple, who were wed June 18, 2011, announced to The Mail on Sunday, have been apart for at least a couple of months.

"It is immensely sad," Charles told the outlet. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

According to The Mail on Sunday, Charles, 60, confirms the relationship with his wife, 52, ended while he was writing "A Very Private School," his memoir.

They split privately in April, telling family members and employees.

Wasting no time, Charles is reportedly "becoming close to" Dr. Cat Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist.