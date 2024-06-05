Lady A’s Dave Haywood & Wife Kelli Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

Lady A singer Dave Haywood is going to be a dad again!

On Wednesday, Haywood announced that he was expecting his third child with wife Kelli Cashiola.

Along with a family pic, Dave wrote on Instagram, “I’ve always been a big fan of trios! Baby Boy Haywood coming in July. 💙👶🏻.”

The photo featured Kelli with her growing baby bump, along with their two children Cash, 9, and Lillie, 6.

Their kids have been featured Dave’s Instagram many times. They have even joined him on tour!

In October, he posted a collage, writing on Instagram, “Kids on the road, Fall Edition. Oklahoma for some fun backstage, on the bus, saw their first prairie dogs, and an OU game with mom! Grateful for them!!”

Dave and Kelli tied the knot in 2012.

Back in 2017, Dave and Kelli were growing their family at the same time as his bandmate Hillary Scott.