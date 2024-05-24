Getty Images

Sofia Richie is a mom!

The model and husband Elliot Grainge just welcomed a baby girl.

Emma Bassill

She posted a sweet photo of the baby’s feet on Instagram and wrote, “Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍”

In January, Sofia opened up about her pregnancy to Vogue, revealing she found she was expecting at four weeks.

She recalled, “I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

When she came back to L.A., Richie decided to take a pregnancy test. She said, “I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Sofia then asked Elliot to get three more pregnancy tests from a convenience store.

She shared, “We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

“Extra” spoke with Sofia’s father Lionel Richie days ago, and he joked, the the couple was having a “complete nervous breakdown.”

Lionel said, “I keep saying, ‘Calm down. When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know.’”