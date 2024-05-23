Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity & NFL Player Trinity Benson Are Dating

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Trinity Rodman, 22, and Trinity Benson, 27, are dating!

The pro soccer player, who is also the daughter of Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer, went Instagram official with the NFL player this week.

In the loved-up pics, shared on her account, they soak up some sun on a bench as she wraps her arms around his neck. In another photo they look ready to share a kiss.

She wrote in the caption, “Trinity squared.”

Rodman’s USWNT teammate Sophia Smith wrote in the comments, “Hard launch,” and Chicago Red Stars player Mallory Swanson gushed, “YESSSSS.”