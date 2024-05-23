Getty Images

Cassie Ventura is breaking her silence after CNN posted a brutal video of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in 2016.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The singer continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The 37-year-old showed support for all victims, saying, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

She insisted, “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

In the security footage, Cassie is seen leaving their hotel room and heading to an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

Combs is seen running in the hallway in search of Ventura in nothing but a towel.

Once he finds her at the elevator, Combs grabs Ventura by the neck and throws her to the ground. He then kicks her twice as she remains on the floor, motionless.

Combs is also seen grabbing Ventura by her hooded sweater and attempting to drag her toward a hotel room.

He seems to walk back to the hotel room with a bag in his hand.

Ventura eventually stands up and grabs a phone by the elevator.

Combs then returns and seemingly shoves Ventura, as seen on a mirror across the security camera.

The star then sits down on a chair and grabs an object from the table and hurls it in Ventura’s direction.

Following the release of the footage, Combs posted an apology video on Instagram.

He said, in part, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then, when I did it, I'm disgusted now… I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not askin' for forgiveness."

Afterward, a former bodyguard and makeup artist spoke out about their experiences working with Diddy and Cassie. Watch.

In November, Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship. The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.