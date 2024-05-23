Getty Images

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are officially divorced.

People reports a Los Angeles County judge in the Superior Court signed off on the divorce papers on May 21.

No other details of their divorce settlement were revealed.

In April 2022, Wong’s rep confirmed their split to "Extra." Another source told us that the split is "amicable," adding, "They will continue to co-parent lovingly.” At the time, it appeared they had a prenup in place.

The exes, who wed in 2014, have two children: Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.

People reports that in December 2023, Ali filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” In February, Justin filed for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

Despite the split, Wong thanked Hakuta at the 2024 Golden Globes as she accepted an award for “Beef.”

She said, "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support. It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother.”

That same night, as she walked upstage to accept the award, she got a kiss from her new man, Bill Hader.

The pair started dating in fall 2022, and after a brief break, rekindled the romance in 2023.