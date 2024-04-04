‘90 Day’: Gino Gets Frustrated Over Mix-Up with Jasmine’s Kids (Exclusive)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

Gino explains to his cousin that due to a mix-up with paperwork, it’s going to take two years for Jasmine to bring her kids to the U.S.

While Gino is frustrated with her for blaming him, his cousin emphasizes how Jasmine must feel about everything she’ll miss out on.

The cousin asks, “Can you imagine how she feels? Gino, I can’t go without seeing my kids for two years.”

Gino insisted he did understand, adding, “But to put all this pressure on me acting like it’s all my fault… It is her children. She is responsible to make sure all this is right as well.”

He added, “On top of that, she said I’m not fit to be a father because of this mistake.”

His cousin pointed out, “That is two years she is going to miss out on. Eleven years old, the kid still wants to hug ya, and love ya, and cuddle with you… 13 they’re teenagers. They don’t want nothing to do with you anymore. So, you see where she’s missing out on a certain part of her kid’s life.”

Gino then revealed that the attorney is asking for $5,000 to fix the issue, but he doesn’t have the money because he’s “already spent enough on the wedding.”

His cousin was shaking his head, telling him, “Wow, Gino. I don’t know, man. You know, there are certain things that you want to spend money on in life and I would say spending money on getting her kids over here is one of them.”