'90 Day Fiancé’: Are Kobe & Emily Getting Married Again? (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After”!

Emily and her family are in Cameroon for the first time, meeting Kobe’s family. At their first dinner together, Kobe’s dad discusses plans for another wedding.

He tells them, “It is God that brought you here to organize a traditional wedding. If the traditional wedding had been planned in the U.S., we would have found it difficult to come there.”

Kobe translates for the family and adds, “He wants us to honor tradition.” Emily smiles and asks, “We’re going to get married again?”

His father goes on, “All of my kids get married traditionally first.”

Kobe explains, “That is a blessing that comes from the ancestors,” and translates, “so the only thing that can separate you guys is death.”