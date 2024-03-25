ABC Television

While Jenn Tran didn't end up with Joey Graziadei, she’s getting another shot at love!"

Jenn was announced as the new star of “The Bachelorette" on the "After the Final Rose" special as part of the finale of "The Bachelor."

Tran made history by becoming the first-ever Asian lead for the franchise.

When asked how she felt, Jenn noted that she was "so grateful and so honored."

Tran expressed the importance of representation and not being "boxed in."

As for her ideal guy, Jenn shared, "I'm looking for someone who has a big personality... If we spend the whole night literally making fun of each other that would be the most ideal night ever."

Along with hoping to find her person, she said, "I think I'll know when I find him."

"Extra" recently spoke with Jenn about her journey on “The Bachelor” at the “Women Tell All” taping.

She opened up about battling with her own insecurities and feeling “not chosen."

Jenn also reflected on her breakup with Joey, and how it prompted some self-reflection.

"At the end of the day, I really had to dig deep to find those answers for myself," she said. "I think we always want to find closure in other people, but at the end of the day, it's really up to you."