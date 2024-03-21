Chantel’s Mom Grills Her Greek BF on ’90 Day: The Single Life’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive “90 Day :The Single Life” sneak-peek! Fan-favorite Chantel officially introduces her mother Karen to Giannis, her handsome Greek boyfriend, and Karen bluntly questions her daughter’s beau on his family matters.

When she asks about his siblings, Giannis tells her he has “two brothers and one sister.” Karen asks about his sister’s age, and he says she will be 31 in August.

Karen starts to ask if his sister has gotten along with most of his past girlfriends, but Chantel jumps in to say, “Mom, please don’t.”

She also wanted to know about his career as a football player, and if the career had “very little breaks.”

He told her, “It’s very similar to what you describe. That’s why… I wasn’t able to come yet.”

Chantel called out her mother for grilling her partners and being “really hard on them,” Karen agreed saying, she’s hard on them “especially when they give the wrong answers.”