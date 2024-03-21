2023 Bravo Media

Annemarie Wiley has some big news to share.

After one season, Wiley will not be back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

On Thursday, Wiley revealed that she was not asked by Bravo to return.

She wrote on Instagram, “To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

“What I am disappointed about is that the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story… contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus,” Annemarie shared, referencing a storyline about Sutton Stracke.

She added, “What I am is a woman, a proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily.”

Annemarie admitted that she made a “rookie mistake” by “following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming,” thinking it was how the “game was played.”

Wiley ended her post by thanking her “real fans.” She wrote, “To the real fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity. As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper! I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with.”

Just a few weeks ago, “Extra’s” Megan Ryte sat down with Annemarie, who was seen as the “villain” this season.

Wiley came on the show as a friend of Kyle Richards. She shared, “Kyle sends me a message like, ‘Hey, we just started filming Season 13 of the ‘Housewives’ and the producers want to talk to you. Are you interested?’”

During the season, Annemarie got some hate following her accidental medical investigation into Sutton’s esophagus issues. The nurse anesthesiologist even got into a throwdown with Crystal Kung Minkoff over it! She commented, “It was such a big deal for me when Crystal falsely accused me of misrepresenting my title.”