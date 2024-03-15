‘Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta' Host Monte Durham on Supporting Students with ‘Say Yes to the Prom’ (Exclusive)

“Say Yes to the Prom” hit its final stop in Los Angeles this week.

Students were joined by host of “Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta,” Monte Durham, and employee volunteers from Warner Bros. Discovery, including Chief People and Culture Officer Adria Alpert Romm as they hosted a full day of shopping for students.

“Extra” was on hand as 500 students in Los Angeles received styling sessions and help to discover their own unique prom style.

This was the 12th year for the “Say Yes to the Prom” event. Romm shared, “We’ve made a difference for our employees, and we’ve made a difference for the students. The students connect with our employees, they feel confident, they have a day where no one has treated them to something like this before.”

Monte weighed in on the experience, saying, “When I get to see and talk to the students about this experience…It’s pretty amazing…I think what’s really inspiring to me to watch the students really support each other.”