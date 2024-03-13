Greg Gayne/Netflix

Get your EpiPens ready — Jessica Vestal chatted with “Extra” at the “Love Is Blind” Season 6 reunion!

She explained what was going through her mind when she told off Jimmy Presnell in the pods, promising that he would "choke" and need his EpiPen when he saw her.

She said, “In that moment, I think that I was heartbroken, and I was going through the stages of the break-up, because I had already known for 24 hours that I was going to get broken up with. Everything I had been feeling kind of came to a head, and I just wanted to let him know that I was happy for him and Chelsea, but also in the same breath, he was going to choke when he realized what he missed out on.”

When they finally met face-to-face, Jess wasn’t hoping for a reconciliation. She shared, “When I met Jimmy, I wasn’t holding on to hope. I never thought that, like, we were going to be together. It was just nice meeting him and putting a voice with a face and just being able to appreciate being around him and the experience we had together.”

As for Jimmy’s comments that she got a “good edit” on the show, Jess responded, “I was really disheartened to hear Jimmy say that… I felt like everything that was shown was very accurately depicted and exactly how it happened as far as our pod experience goes, and I think that’s what he was speaking of. I was kind of taken aback by it, because we had recently made peace and become friends, so I couldn’t believe he had the audacity to say that.”

Did she think that her role as a mother had an impact on their breakup? She answered, “If me having a child was part of Jimmy’s decision, I don’t think that’s something I’d ever want to know.”

She continued, "I think I was one of the only people who got broken up with that didn't ask why. The why wasn't important to me. I just knew that it wasn't me, and that was all I needed to know."

Jess shared that her daughter Autumn thinks it's “so cool” seeing her mom on TV. Jess noted, “She’s a huge fan of plenty of the [Netflix] shows, and she’s hoping that maybe she’ll get to have a little piece of like the benefits I might be able to reap from it. She thinks that they’re keeping me around cause they want to meet her.”

Despite not finding her person, Jess still believes love is blind. "I think my story is a true testament to, like, you can fall in love with someone from behind a wall without ever seeing them, wholeheartedly."