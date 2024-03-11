Michelle Yeoh Reacts to John Cena’s Naked Oscars Moment (Exclusive)

Getty Images

A year after her Oscar win, Michelle Yeoh was back to present with other Best Actress winners. She spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party about the “special” moment, and also reacted to John Cena taking the stage naked!

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star said of winning last year, “It actually hasn't sunk in, but going there this year was a lot of fun, more relaxed.”

Yeoh joined other past winners onstage this year to present the Best Actress award to Emma Stone, and Michelle said that made it even “more special somehow.”

As for Cena’s hilarious streaker bit, Yeoh laughed and said, “That was hysterical! Good for him, we need some laughter, right?”

Also praising Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, she said, “The Ken song was fantastic as well, so it was a fun evening.”

She enjoyed seeing everyone get their flowers, from “Oppenheimer” to “Poor Things,” saying, “I think everybody got their applause.”