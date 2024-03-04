Why Jesse Palmer Compares Bachelor Joey Graziadei to a Jonas Brother! (Exclusive)

ABC Television

It’s down to the final four ladies fighting for that final rose from Bachelor Joey Graziadei… and maybe a ring!

Host Jesse Palmer talked to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about Joey’s rollercoaster ride as he’s put in the hot seat on hometown dates.

Jesse shared, “Joey has been on quite the journey… He is down to four amazing women and this is a decision that I know is one he is not taking lightly.”

Palmer appeared on Season 5 of “The Bachelor,” and shared some advice for Graziadei, “Just to be himself and to try to let people in. I think that is hard for a lot of people to do. We all put up walls, it is natural.”

Megan commented, “Some people are saying Joey may be the best looking Bachelor…”

Jesse backed Megan’s claim, saying, “I’ve hung out with Joey out in public and it really is like hanging out with a Jonas Brother. Women shouting, cars stopping, photos, ‘say hi to my mom.’ He is a very centered, grounded, young man.”

As for what’s ahead, Palmer said this week Joey “is going to say goodbye to someone special, whose family he just met.”