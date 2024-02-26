‘Once Upon a Time’ Actor Chris Gauthier Dead at 48

Getty Images

Chris Gauthier, who played Smee in “Once Upon a Time,” has died. He was just 48.

TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent told TVLine in a statement, “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” adding, “As a beloved character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film.”

The statement continued, “His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

His management told Deadline that Chris passed away after an unspecified short illness.

Gauthier is survived by his wife, Erin, and their sons Ben and Sebastian.

Fans knew him best as Captain Hook’s right-hand man Smee on “OUAT.” Hook actor Colin O’Donoghue remembered Gauthier on Instagram, writing, “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken. My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”

Showrunner Adam Horowitz also paid tribute to Chris on X, sharing, “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed.”