Kenneth Mitchell, 'Star Trek' & Marvel Actor, Dies at 49 After ALS Battle

Kenneth Mitchell, an actor known for his work on "Star Trek: Discovery," died Saturday at 49, five and a half years after being diagnosed with ALS.

An obituary posted by his family on his official Instagram noted, "Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community. Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched."

"Star Trek" legend Jonathan Frakes wrote, "One of the best RIP."

Actor Skeet Ulrich commented, "You will never ever be forgotten!! You are embedded in the hearts and minds of so many. You will always be an inspiration 🙏 All my love to you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️."

Mitchell discovered he was battling ALS in August 2018. By October 2019, he was using a wheelchair — but he continued acting, including appearing in 2019's "Captain Marvel" as Joseph Danvers.

Born November 25, 1974, in Toronto, he made his TV debut in 2001 on the series "Leap Years."

He appeared on such shows as "Odyssey 5" (2002), "Grey's Anatomy" (2006), "CSI: Miami" (2006), "The Unit" (2006), "Ghost Whisperer" (2008-2009), "Bones" (2013), "NCIS" (2014), "The Astronaut Wives Club" (2015), "Frequency" (2016-2017), and "Nancy Drew" (2019-2020).

Mitchell made his film debut in the 2003 Al Pacino/Colin Farrell drama "The Recruit," and also acted in the films "Miracle" (2004), "Tennis, Anyone...?" (2005), "Home of the Giants" (2007), and "Blood Honey" (2017).

Along with his work on "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017-2021), he appeared on "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (2020).

His final screen work was on a 2020 episode of the Jeff Bridges series "The Old Man."